Linda Aytes, age 78, of Westel, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.
She was born on June 27, 1942 in Westel. She loved quilting, reading and fishing. The most important thing in her life was being a granny to all her amazing grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul H. and Eula Mae Lingo Abston; and brothers, Paul E., Earnest, infant Kenneth and Charles Abston.
Survivors include her husband: Wendell "Cotton" Aytes of Westel; three daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Rolland Ingram, Wendy and Michael McElhaney and Donna and Robin Ingram, all of Rockwood; nine grandchildren, Stephanie and Adam Baumgartner of Rockwood, Cody and Sharon Aytes of Rockwood, Jamie and Ariana McElhaney of Crossville, Taylor Ingram of Rockwood, Jesse Ingram of Rockwood, Ashley Ingram of Rockwood, Sara Ingram of Rockwood and Lucas Ingram of Rockwood; stepgrandchild, Amanda Treadway of Rockwood; nine great-grandchildren, Cameron, Easton, Natalie, Elaina, Alyssa, Everlie, Jagger, Jovie and Lilah; three sisters, Deloris DeRossett, Hazel Lowery and Wilma England; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Evans Mortuary with the funeral service starting at 1 p.m. Pastor Tim Giddens will be officiating. A graveside service will follow directly after at Lingo Cemetery in the Westel community. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
