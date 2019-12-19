Linda Gail Madewell Mitchell, 76, of Harriman, and recently Stockbridge, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
She was a 1961 graduate of South Harriman High School and retired from Wells Fargo Bank. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Jean Shipwash; sister, Barbara Shipwash Coker; niece, Chastity Gregory Leach; and husband, Anthony Mitchell.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Darrell and Patty Mitchell and Brent and Heather Goodman, of Georgia; sister, Julia Shipwash Miller (Scott) of Clinton; brother, Lynn Madewell (Rebecca) of Florida; grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Rebecca and Joshua; one niece; and five nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in Kyker's Chapel with the Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Procession and commitment ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, from Kyker Funeral Home to Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 20, 2019