Linda Gail Madewell Mitchell, 76, of Harriman, and recently Stockbridge, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

She was a 1961 graduate of South Harriman High School and retired from Wells Fargo Bank. She was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Jean Shipwash; sister, Barbara Shipwash Coker; niece, Chastity Gregory Leach; and husband, Anthony Mitchell.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Darrell and Patty Mitchell and Brent and Heather Goodman, of Georgia; sister, Julia Shipwash Miller (Scott) of Clinton; brother, Lynn Madewell (Rebecca) of Florida; grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Rebecca and Joshua; one niece; and five nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in Kyker's Chapel with the Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Procession and commitment ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, from Kyker Funeral Home to Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood.



