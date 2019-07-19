Linda Marie Essex, 66 of Kingston, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold David Essex Sr.; parents, Ira and Linda Lawson; and sons, Gary Michael Essex and Matthew Ross Essex.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Essex of Kingston; and son, Harold David Essex Jr. (Juana) Crossville.
Family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwoood. The funeral service was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Mike Reagan officiating. Interment and graveside service were held in Friendship Cemetery in Spring City.
Published in Roane County News on July 20, 2019