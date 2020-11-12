1/
Linda Rogers

Linda Rogers of Ten Mile passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen "Mimi" and Royce "Gandy" Banker; and husband, Joseph Michael Rogers. 
She is survived by her sister, Joyce and brother-in-law Robert Rusk; her daughter, Penny and son-in-law Marty Galyon; and granddaughter, Taylor Galyon; daughter, Elizabeth Rogers; son, Douglas Rogers; and many cousins and nieces.
A private ceremony with the family was held Monday, Nov. 2.

Published in Roane County News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
