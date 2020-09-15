Linda Sue Rector, 72, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.

Linda was of the Baptist Faith and a member of the B & PW Club since 1976. She was also the first Vice President and served four two-year terms as the local organization President of the Rockwood B & PW Club. She owned and operated Lynn's Hair Styles for 20-plus years and was a hairdresser at the Chalet Beauty Shop in Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, James C. and Iris Rector; and brothers, James Ricky Rector and James J. Rector.

Survivors include her nephews, Allan Thompson (Denise) and James Landon Rector (Samantha), both of Rockwood; niece, Tracy Diane Thompson of Rockwood; great-niece, Skye Janow Rector of Grandview; great-nephews, Lucas Rector and Tre` Thompson, both of Rockwood; great-niece, Harlie Lynn Rector of Rockwood; and god-nephew,Brian Wilson of Knoxville.

Cremation Arrangements have been made. A celebration of life will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at 1351 Blackjack Road, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store