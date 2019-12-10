Lisa Jeanelle Miles, 46 of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.

Lisa was a member of Clymersville Baptist Church and was an employee with Thomas L. Gunter, O.D. for 17 years. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Elizabeth Morgan and Frank and Emma Jean Miles.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanelle Roberts (fiancé, Jacob Shipwash) of Rockwood; two grandchildren, Ryker Shipwash and Killian Shipwash; father and stepmother, Archie and Mona Miles of Ten Mile; mother and stepfather, Cathy and Tommy Clark of Harriman; stepsister, Julie Danniel (Mike) of Rockwood; stepbrother, Heath Shinpaugh of Knoxville; and fiancé, George Wes Helton of Harriman.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service will follow from the chapel at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Interment was at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



