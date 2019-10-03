Lisa Newcomb Easter, 57, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by father, James Newcomb; and brother, Randy Newcomb.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Easter; son, Eric Cradic; grandson, Ethan Cradic; mother and stepfather, Virginia Neely Hogg and George; two sisters, Karen Peter of Kingsport and Ginger Schubert of Harriman; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Graveside services followed in Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 4, 2019