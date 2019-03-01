Obituary



She was preceded in death by her parents, James Phillip and Martha Elizabeth Ledford Deaton; and a sister, Jennie Sharon Deaton.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Jones of Oak Ridge; daughter, Dana Hembree Keylon (Tim) of Kingston; and son, Heath Hembree (Lynde) of Lenoir City.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. A private interment will be held in Roane Memorial Gardens. The family requests memorials to the Humane Society, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. An online register is available at

805 North Gateway Avenue

Rockwood , TN 37854

(865) 354-2600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Mar. 2, 2019

