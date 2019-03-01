LoisAnn Deaton Jones, 74, of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Kingston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Phillip and Martha Elizabeth Ledford Deaton; and a sister, Jennie Sharon Deaton.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Jones of Oak Ridge; daughter, Dana Hembree Keylon (Tim) of Kingston; and son, Heath Hembree (Lynde) of Lenoir City.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. A private interment will be held in Roane Memorial Gardens. The family requests memorials to the Humane Society, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 2, 2019