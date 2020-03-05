Lolita Shannon Daugherty died Tuesday, March 3, 2020,
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elijah Russell and Jessie Elizabeth Shannon; and husband, Robert "Bob" Eugene Daugherty.
She is survived by her three sons, Gary Daugherty (Donna), Randy Daugherty (Robin-deceased), and Darrel Daugherty (Gloria).
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with pastor and son, Darrel Daugherty officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Star of Hope Chapel, P.O. Box 1651, Harriman, TN 37748. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 6, 2020