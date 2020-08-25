Loni Voyles, 40, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.
Loni was a talented multi-sport athlete in high school and was an avid sports fan. She loved he children beyond words. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jackie Voyles; and her grandparents, Tex and Mary Alexander, Dallas Voyles and Shirley Smith.
She is survived by her children, Kaci Arrowood, Nathan Arrowood, Theresa Goldberg, Kaley Dishman and E.J. Dishman; father and stepmother, Greg and Benita Voyles; brother and sister-in-law, J.R. and Jessica Voyles; companion,Josh Dishman; uncles and aunts, Terry Voyles, Dale and Ann Alexander, Cindy Cook, Gail Galbreathe and Billi Jo Freels; nephew and niece, Riley and Emily Voyles; and cousins, Andy and Courtney Voyles, Chris and Natalie Alexander, Brandon Alexander, Tim Cook, Samantha Manis, Josh Voyles, Taylor Voyles and Morgan Voyles.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 26, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Tommy Kilby officiating. Graveside services will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 in the Emory Heights Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.