Loni Voyles
Loni Voyles, 40, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her home.
Loni was a talented multi-sport athlete in high school and was an avid sports fan. She loved he children beyond words. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jackie Voyles; and her grandparents, Tex and Mary Alexander, Dallas Voyles and Shirley Smith.
She is survived by her children, Kaci Arrowood, Nathan Arrowood, Theresa Goldberg, Kaley Dishman and E.J. Dishman; father and stepmother, Greg and Benita Voyles; brother and sister-in-law, J.R. and Jessica Voyles; companion,Josh Dishman; uncles and aunts, Terry Voyles, Dale and Ann Alexander, Cindy Cook, Gail Galbreathe and Billi Jo Freels; nephew and niece, Riley and Emily Voyles; and cousins, Andy and Courtney Voyles, Chris and Natalie Alexander, Brandon Alexander, Tim Cook, Samantha Manis, Josh Voyles, Taylor Voyles and Morgan Voyles.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 26, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Tommy Kilby officiating. Graveside services will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 in the Emory Heights Cemetery.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Roane County News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
AUG
27
Graveside service
05:30 PM
Emory Heights Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
