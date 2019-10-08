Lonzo William Elmore, 79, of Harriman, was called home on Friday, Sept. 19, 2019, with his family by his side.
Lonzo was born on Oct. 11, 1940, to the late Glenn and Gladys Elmore of Harriman. Lonzo is survived by two siblings, John David Elmore and Jane Elmore Robert; four children; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Lee Village Baptist Church in Harriman. In lieu of flowers, do something nice to help someone in need. An online register is available at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 9, 2019