Loretta Cox, 63, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 16, 1956, in Harriman. She was a Christian who loved the Lord. Loretta loved her children, grandchildren and family and was very exited about her two new great-grandchildren! She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marie Noble; brothers, Jackie Simpson and Edward "Buddy" Howard; sister, Lucinda "Cindy" Kirby; and brothers-in-law, Gene Roysdon and Johnny Daugherty.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas R. Cox, M.D. of Rockwood; daughters, Tina Kile and husband Mike, and Tonya De La Cruz, both of Rockwood; son, Doug Cox and wife Stacy of Rockwood; son-in-law, Ramon De La Cruz of Rockwood; grandchildren, Brianna Cox, Chelsea Pelley and husband Luke, Hannah De La Cruz, Haven De La Cruz and Holton De La Cruz; great-granddaughter, Ava Bagwell; an expected great-grandson in March, Riley Rhett Fuson; sisters, Margaret Roysdon of Aurora, Ill., Marilyn Daugherty of Harriman, and Edna Mitchell and husband Bob of Oliver Springs; brothers, Perry Noble of Perry, Ga., David Noble of McIntyre, Ga. and Eric Noble and wife Tina of Kingston; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and special friends, Joey Goss and Kara Bowman, both of Rockwood.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Private family graveside services will be held in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 4, 2019