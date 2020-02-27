Louis passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at his home with his family.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1932, to Edgar and Ida Belle Pair in Buck Creek. He joined the U.S. Army in 1948 and served through 1952. He took pride in his woodworking skills and his accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Hettie Pair, joined in marriage on March 5, 1953; and his parents; brothers, Thomas and John Pair; and sister, Elizabeth Holden.
He is survived by his children, Harold "Butch" Pair, Karen Boles (Jimmy), Twila Ishman (Harold) and Linda Norman; grandchildren, Marsha Phillips, Keith Hughes, Brandon Ishman, Randy Pair, Makenzie Norman and Matthew Norman; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Millisent, Liam, Chlo and Eli; sisters, Trudy Dean (Bill), Margorie Gurganus (Ben). sisters-in-law, Wanda Pair and Delma Curry; brothers-in-law, Donald and Paul Tenney; and a host of nieces and nephews
Family will have prayer and receive friends from 1-1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood with procession to follow to Kingston Memorial Gardens for graveside service at 2 p.m. with Bill Dean officiating. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 28, 2020