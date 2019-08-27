Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Interment 1:00 PM Dixon Springs Cemetery Hartsville , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Wright Gregory passed away peacefully at her home in Kingston, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

She was 101 years old. Mrs. Gregory was born Nov. 17, 1917, in Hartsville, growing up in rural Middle Tennessee. Mrs. Gregory married E.T. Gregory of Pleasant Shade in 1932. Mr. and Mrs. Gregory had one daughter, Dorothy Sue Gregory Piper of Kingston. Mrs. Gregory worked for many years as a bookkeeper for General Shoe Company and for Gregory Heavy Haulers Inc. She had been a member of Lockland Baptist Church and Dickerson Road Baptist Church in Nashville. Mrs. Gregory was able to travel extensively after retirement. She moved to Kingston in November 2000 to be closer to family.

Mrs. Gregory was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, E.T.; granddaughter, Brenda Kay Piper; sister, Lucille Hobbs; brother, Carl; and her son-in-law, Henry B. Piper, Kingston.

She is survived by her sister, Joann Woodard (Hartsville); daughter, Dorothy Sue Gregory Piper; two grandsons, Burt Piper (Ronda) and Brent Piper (Marta); five great-grandchildren, Anthony Piper (Annie), Burton Piper (Sarah), Whitney Narramore (Chas), Cassy Piper (Kevin Loucks) and Bradley Piper (Emily), and four great-great grandchildren, Hudson and Marley (Anthony and Annie) Piper, Victor (Burton and Sarah) Piper and Cooper (Whitney and Chas) Narramore. She will be missed by her family but she truly had a life well lived.

The family received friends from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral services immediately followed at 7 p.m. with Burt Piper and Jeff Brown officiating. Interment was at 1 p.m. (CDT) Monday, Aug. 26, in Dixon Springs Cemetery, Hartsville. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.





