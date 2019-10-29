Lucille Heidel of Harriman passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at River Oaks Place Assisted Living in Lenoir City.

Lucille was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and a volunteer at Roane Medical Center for many years.

She was preceded in death by brother, Ralph Lloyd; and sisters, Macil Ballard, Bernice Moore, Ruth McDonald and Pauline Campbell.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Kay Dawson and Phil of Atlanta and Karen Loy and Matthew of Lenoir City; son and daughter-in-law, Allen Heidel and Debbie of Cookeville; grandchildren, Todd Dawson, Brett Dawson, Laura Thornberry and Justin Heidel; great-grandchildren, Anya, Kylie, Cadyn, Clara, Parker, Jake and Quinn; and sister, Alma Rice of Tullahoma.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Riverside Baptist Church.