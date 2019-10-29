Lucille Heidel of Harriman passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at River Oaks Place Assisted Living in Lenoir City.
Lucille was a member of Riverside Baptist Church and a volunteer at Roane Medical Center for many years.
She was preceded in death by brother, Ralph Lloyd; and sisters, Macil Ballard, Bernice Moore, Ruth McDonald and Pauline Campbell.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Kay Dawson and Phil of Atlanta and Karen Loy and Matthew of Lenoir City; son and daughter-in-law, Allen Heidel and Debbie of Cookeville; grandchildren, Todd Dawson, Brett Dawson, Laura Thornberry and Justin Heidel; great-grandchildren, Anya, Kylie, Cadyn, Clara, Parker, Jake and Quinn; and sister, Alma Rice of Tullahoma.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Riverside Baptist Church.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 30, 2019