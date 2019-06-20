Lucille Kerns, 90, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Renaissance Terrace, Harriman.

Lucille loved her flowers and quilting. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lora Mayton; her husband of 66 years, Ellis Kerns; and grandchildren, Samantha and Mathew Kerns.

She is survived by daughter, Deborah and husband Steve Coffey; sons, Dennis and wife Mona Kerns and Steve and wife Jackie Kerns; grandchildren, Josh and Brandy Moore, Jeffery and Katie Coffey, Paige Byrd, Keshia and Bill Thomas, Chelsea and Josh Parsons and Chasity and Justin Bruglio; great-grandchildren, Lance, Lydia, Lexi, Alivia, Anzley, Madelyn, Sierra, Nolan and Miles; special fur babies, Jackie, Maggie and Jake; and very special friend, Maudie Taylor of Texas.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wakham and the staff at Renaissance Terrace for all the love and compassion they showed during Lucille's illness.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



