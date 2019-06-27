Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucious Edward Howard. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucious Edward Howard, 64, retired lieutenant with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, died of natural causes in Kingston, Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

He was born Feb. 10, 1955, in Spencer, to Ronald and Deltrice Howard. He graduated from Van Buren High School in 1972. He was dedicated to his family and his brothers and sisters with the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He was an active volunteer with the Roane County Jail Ministry, helping those in addiction. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Brady Howard and Earl Moody; and grandmothers, Wilma Howard and Effie Moody; along with many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife, Maretta McNichol Howard; children, Damien, Adam and Courtney; stepchildren, Damian, K.C. and her husband Justin, Levi, Stephen and Lucas; grandchildren, Abby, Lowen, Ellie, Myanne, Maven, Phinney and Archer; mother, Deltrice Howard; sisters and their husbands, Helen and Greg Carlton and Sandy and Paul Bradley; aunts and uncles, Virginia Baker, Barbara Shockley, Gladys Shockley, Demi Moody and Jimmy Moody; nieces and nephews, Shannon Decker and her husband Shamus, and their daughter Hannah. Denny and his wife Stephanie and their son Leo, Nikki Basham and her children, Jeremy Howard and his children and Austin Howard and wife Tessa and their daughter.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to all who have prayed and encouraged them during a difficult time.

The first visitation was from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Layne Funeral Home, Spencer. Funeral services followed in the funeral home chapel at 6 p.m. with Minister Wayne Sullivan and Tennessee Highway Patrol Captain R.C. Christian officiating. The family will also receive friends from 2-7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Kingston First Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow from the church at 7 p.m. with Kenny Plemmons, Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Vic Donoho and Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Rusty Smith officiating. Honors will be given by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Focus Group Ministries at www.focustn.org/roanecounty.html.

