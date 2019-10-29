Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luella Pope Moore Powell. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM Liberty Baptist Church Interment 11:00 AM Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Luella Pope Moore Powell, 100, of Kingston, went home to be with her Lord in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

She was born Aug. 6, 1919, in Kingston, and was a life-long resident of Roane County. God gave her a century to live here and now He's given her an eternity to live with Him in Heaven. She was the oldest member of Liberty Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible, quilting and working in her flowers. In earlier years Luella worked as a seamstress at Palm Beach. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years, Martin Moore; second husband, William 'Bill' Powell; daughter, Brenda Boles; grandson, Stephen Lawson; granddaughter, Melanie Renfro Russell; parents, Hardy and Annie Nelson Pope; two brothers; and four sisters.

She is survived by her four children, Aileen Lawson Hammett, Mary Renfro Cantrell and husband Ray, Stanley Moore and Deborah Moore, all of Kingston; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Freda Pope Prichard of Knoxville; half-sister, Parzetta Branson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Moore Hutchison; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family wishes to extend special appreciation to caregivers, Tabitha Lawson, Amanda Grizzle and Monica Daugherty.

The family will receive friends from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Liberty Baptist Church with service following in the church sanctuary with the Rev. David Bailey and the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. An online register is available at

Luella Pope Moore Powell, 100, of Kingston, went home to be with her Lord in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.She was born Aug. 6, 1919, in Kingston, and was a life-long resident of Roane County. God gave her a century to live here and now He's given her an eternity to live with Him in Heaven. She was the oldest member of Liberty Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible, quilting and working in her flowers. In earlier years Luella worked as a seamstress at Palm Beach. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 45 years, Martin Moore; second husband, William 'Bill' Powell; daughter, Brenda Boles; grandson, Stephen Lawson; granddaughter, Melanie Renfro Russell; parents, Hardy and Annie Nelson Pope; two brothers; and four sisters.She is survived by her four children, Aileen Lawson Hammett, Mary Renfro Cantrell and husband Ray, Stanley Moore and Deborah Moore, all of Kingston; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Freda Pope Prichard of Knoxville; half-sister, Parzetta Branson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Moore Hutchison; and a host of extended family and friends.The family wishes to extend special appreciation to caregivers, Tabitha Lawson, Amanda Grizzle and Monica Daugherty.The family will receive friends from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Liberty Baptist Church with service following in the church sanctuary with the Rev. David Bailey and the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Oct. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close