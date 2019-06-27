Lula Mae Coffey, 90, of Harriman, passed away peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

She was one of three children. She was preceded in death by husband, Thurman E. Coffey; parents, John Alpha Stone and Alice Ann Green Stone; and sisters, Frances Stone Egger and Mary Alice Stone Laxson. Lula Mae was born near Waco, Texas, and raised in Aquilla, Texas. After graduating from Aquilla High School, she moved to Dallas, where she met and married her beloved husband, Thurman Coffey. They moved to Tennessee shortly after marrying and raised their family across the street from the Coffey homestead in Harriman. Lula Mae was a gifted pianist and musician. She learned to play piano, organ and banjo by ear as a child, and served as the pianist at her local church for many years. She often played piano and sang at local singings on Saturday nights with her husband Thurman. Lula Mae was also a gifted seamstress and cook. Her from-scratch pancakes and buttermilk biscuits were family favorites and her fried apple pies were legendary.

She is survived by daughter, Sherry Coffey Britton (John) of Marietta, Ga.; son, Gary Coffey of Harriman; three grandchildren, Amelia Britton Wilson (Craig) of Rockwall, Texas, Will Britton of Marietta and Justin Coffey (Albury) of Oakdale; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jayden Coffey and Alistair Wilson; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many other extended family members, as well as many friends in the Roane County community.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation in the chapel of Evans Mortuary at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Disney officiating. Concluding services and internment will be held immediately following the funeral in Riggs Chapel Cemetery on Snow Lane, Harriman. Mrs. Coffey was a member of Mossy Grove Baptist Church. Anyone wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers, is encouraged to donate to Mossy Grove Baptist Church.

