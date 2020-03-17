Luther B. True, Lt. Col., U.S. Air Force (Ret.), 93 of Rockwood, "slipped the surly bonds of earth" and joined up with that great gaggle in the skies Friday, March 13, 2020.

He was a veteran of World War II (U.S. Navy) and Vietnam (U.S. Air Force). Upon retirement from the USAF, Col. True joined then Union Carbide, Oak Ridge (K-25), retiring in 1992. He was a member of First Christian Church (DOC) Rockwood and sang bass in the choir. He periodically chased clouds, harassed the "little white pellet," and played third chair trumpet in the Babahachie Community Concert Band. Col. True was the son of the late Sam and Annie Hutcherson True of Rockwood. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mildred Jeannine Giles True; and grandson, Christopher Rogers, Guyton, Ga.

Survivors include his daughters, Beverly Bodnar of Guyton, Ga., Gloria Hamilton of Orange Beach, Ala. and Jeannine Biddle of Rockwood; son, Mark True of Auburn, Ala.; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A commemorative "Tattoo" was held from 1:30-3 p.m. at First Christian Church (DOC), Rockwood, Tuesday, March 17, with "pass-in-review" final flight Briefing at 3 p.m followed by launch ceremony with full military honors at Oak Grove Guest Rest, Rockwood. With a SALUTE! to all. Col. True requested that any merited memorials be made to First Christian Church (DOC) Music Program, Rockwood or Babahatchie Community Concert Band, Harriman. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

