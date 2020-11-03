Lyle Ray Nealon, 74, passed away at his home with his beloved family by his side Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Lyle was known for his love of bluegrass; he picked the banjo with a skill that stemmed from years of careful devotion to his craft and, of course, a touch of natural talent. He enjoyed the outdoors - cutting hay and tending to his cattle with a humble admiration that only comes from one with a true reverence for the land and the creatures in it. Lyle also deeply loved his family, Chevrolet trucks and tractors. His family and friends will dearly miss him. He was greatly loved by his family who will continue to love him for the rest of their lives. He was preceded in death by his father, Houston Nealon.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Iretta Nealon; mother, Novalee Nealon; sons, Doug Nealon (Angela) and Bradley Nealon (Ramona); daughter, Cheryl Oran (Jason); grandsons, Joseph Nealon (Montana), Jacob Oran and Joshua Oran (Lacey); granddaughters, Mary Ann Sexton (Jake) and Laura Melton (Levi); and great-granddaughter, Hadley Oran, all of Rockwood. Other survivors include many cousins, loved ones and friends.

The family met at 4 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 1, at Mt. Vernal Baptist Church Cemetery, Rockwood, for a graveside service with Bro. Jamie Nelson and Bro Wayne Nelson officiating. The family can draw comfort from Hebrews 4:16: "Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need." Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



