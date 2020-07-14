1/
Mae Humphreys Galyon
Mae Humphreys Galyon, 91, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Bertha Humphreys; brother, Charles Humphreys; and son, Mike Galyon.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Galyon; son, Larry Galyon (Dale); daughter, Carolyn "Tikey" Vought (Steve); sister, Joyce Riggs (Doug); grandchildren, Alicia Whittenbarger (Ross), Clint Vought (Heather), Matthew Galyon (Leah), Michael Beach, Amy Barnes and Michael Brent Galyon; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Strength and dignity are her clothing Prov. 31:25
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Roane County News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
