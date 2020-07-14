Mae Humphreys Galyon, 91, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Bertha Humphreys; brother, Charles Humphreys; and son, Mike Galyon.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Galyon; son, Larry Galyon (Dale); daughter, Carolyn "Tikey" Vought (Steve); sister, Joyce Riggs (Doug); grandchildren, Alicia Whittenbarger (Ross), Clint Vought (Heather), Matthew Galyon (Leah), Michael Beach, Amy Barnes and Michael Brent Galyon; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Strength and dignity are her clothing Prov. 31:25

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.







