Maggie Crabtree Rose, 96, of Ten Mile, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Park West Medical Center, Knoxville.

Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, William Paul Rose; daughter, Judy Ann Rose; birth parents, Samuel and Jarvis Crabtree Givens; and adopted parents, Ruel and Annie Crabtree; sisters, Marie Young and June Johnson; and brothers, Tommy Crabtree and Marvin Crabtree.

Maggie was a member of Concord Baptist Church in Ten Mile since 1954. Maggie was known for her giving heart and her sense of humor. She was a delight to the staff and residence of River Grove Health Care in Loudon, where she had resided for the past 14 months.

Survivors include her daughter, Margie McCloskey (Joe) of Kingston; sons, William Howard Rose (Debbie) and Carlton Patrick Rose of Ten Mile; three grandsons, Howie Rose (Melissa) and Travis Rose of Kingston, and Brad Leek of Monterey; three great-granddaughters, Jayde Rose of Ten Mile, and Abbye Leek and Taylor Leek of Monterey; two great-great granddaughters, Lina and Lena Leek of Monterey; sister, Sarah C. Johnson of Rockwood; and brother, James Crabtree of Candler, N.C.

The family offers special thanks to the staff at River Grove Healthcare in Loudon, including the therapy department for their excellent and loving care.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston and the funeral followed at 2 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel. The Rev. David Largen and the Rev. Neal Pillion officiated. Burial followed in Rose Fuller Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

