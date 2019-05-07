Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 430 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN 37748 (865)-882-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:07 p.m., the world said goodbye to a great man and a great musician.

Harold "Keith" Nichols was born Nov. 23, 1957, to Algia and Walter Nichols of Harriman.

A graduate of Harriman High School and Tennessee Wesleyan College, Keith went on to retire as a major from the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Keith was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Lou Nichols; and father, Walter C. Nichols.

He is survived by his mother, Algia Nichols of Harriman; two brothers, Ken Nichols and Danny Nichols, both of Harriman; and sister–in–law, Carmen Nichols.

Keith leaves behind a large and loving family: wife, Shelia Nichols of Tullahoma; son, Justin Nichols with wife Toni of Lexington, Ky.; daughter, Shelli Nichols Hord and husband Chris of Shelbyville; daughter, Kristy Oran and husband Sam of Kingston; and son, Shane Chuvalas and wife Giselle of Indianapolis, Ind.

Keith was the proud grandfather to 10 grandchildren: Shelbie Taylor Oran and Sammie Ray Oran of Kingston; Abeline Keithly Nichols of Lexington, Ky.; Annalise Hord, Daesha Hord, Tatyana Hord and Angel Hord of Shelbyville; and Opal Chuvalas, Minerva Chuvalas and Gustavious Chuvalas of Indianapolis.

Keith was a soldier, a Christian, a loving son, a wonderful dad, a proud grandfather, a fabulous friend, and a caring and loving husband. His infectious smile and his love of life will be missed by many.

Viewing hours will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with funeral services at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held at New Hope Cemetery in Rockwood at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 12.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to New Hope Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 232, Harriman, TN 37748.







