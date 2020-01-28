Marcus Lynn Davidson, 58, of Kingston, passed away suddenly Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.
He was born Jan. 15, 1962, in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County. He was saved as a teenager at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church. He retired from the Y-12 nuclear facility in Oak Ridge, where he had worked as a laborer. He was also a member of Laborers Local Union No. 818 in Knoxville. Marcus loved to hunt and fish and was known as a "Jack of all trades." He was the family man, always teasing and aggravating his grandchildren, and there was no question in anyone's mind how much he loved his family. He was preceded in death by his father, James Davidson Jr.; and grandparents, Elsie and James Davidson Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Elizabeth Diane Davidson of Kingston; son, Ricky Davidson and wife Heather of Kingston; daughter, Amanda Coleman and husband Ezra of Niota; brother, Bud Davidson and wife Rhonda of Kingston; sisters, Teresa Bravelion of Kingston, Tina Ledbetter and husband James of Kingston; grandchildren James Edward Brayden, Alaina Belle Coleman, Emilyn Faith Coleman, Korbin Lynn Davidson and Hadlee Marie Davidson; mother of his children, Tammy of Madisonville; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and special friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 7 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Ezra Coleman officiating. Interment will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday at Smalley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Jan. 29, 2020