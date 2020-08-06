Margaret Ann LaRocco, 79, of Clinton, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from health complications.

Margaret's parents, Robert D. and Opal V. Corder; brothers, Douglas C., James L. and Gene A. Corder; and one grandchild, Katherine M. LaRocco; preceded Margaret in death.

She is survived by her children, Julie R. LaRocco-Thompson, Michelle D. Kozlowski and Donald L. LaRocco II; as well as her brother, Archie V. Corder; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Margaret was an amazing daughter, sister and mother. Margaret was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. She was a beacon of light to all that knew her. She will be sorely missed by all her loved ones and all those whose lives she touched.

A private visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 8, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. A 1 p.m. graveside service will follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens.







