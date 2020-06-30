Margaret Faye Pegram, 81, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.

She was a retired caregiver for Michael Dunn. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness of Harriman. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ada Pegram; husband, Don Pegram; and several sisters and brothers.

She is survived by her son, Jim Adkisson (Darlene) of Harriman; daughter, Tina Templeton (Junior) of Rockwood; son, Tommy Adkisson Wenatchee, Wash.; special foster son, Hubie Lane Rockwood; daughter-in-law, Tonya Adkisson Moses Lake, Wash.; grandchildren: Amber, Jeremiah, James "Hooter", Becca, Alicia and Makenna; and five great-grandchildren.

Immediate family and close friends will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Cremation arrangements will take place at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



