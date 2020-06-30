Margaret Faye Pegram, 81, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired caregiver for Michael Dunn. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness of Harriman. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ada Pegram; husband, Don Pegram; and several sisters and brothers.
She is survived by her son, Jim Adkisson (Darlene) of Harriman; daughter, Tina Templeton (Junior) of Rockwood; son, Tommy Adkisson Wenatchee, Wash.; special foster son, Hubie Lane Rockwood; daughter-in-law, Tonya Adkisson Moses Lake, Wash.; grandchildren: Amber, Jeremiah, James "Hooter", Becca, Alicia and Makenna; and five great-grandchildren.
Immediate family and close friends will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Cremation arrangements will take place at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
She was a retired caregiver for Michael Dunn. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness of Harriman. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ada Pegram; husband, Don Pegram; and several sisters and brothers.
She is survived by her son, Jim Adkisson (Darlene) of Harriman; daughter, Tina Templeton (Junior) of Rockwood; son, Tommy Adkisson Wenatchee, Wash.; special foster son, Hubie Lane Rockwood; daughter-in-law, Tonya Adkisson Moses Lake, Wash.; grandchildren: Amber, Jeremiah, James "Hooter", Becca, Alicia and Makenna; and five great-grandchildren.
Immediate family and close friends will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Cremation arrangements will take place at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.