Margaret Faye Pegram
Margaret Faye Pegram, 81, of Rockwood, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired caregiver for Michael Dunn. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness of Harriman. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ada Pegram; husband, Don Pegram; and several sisters and brothers.
She is survived by her son, Jim Adkisson (Darlene) of Harriman; daughter, Tina Templeton (Junior) of Rockwood; son, Tommy Adkisson Wenatchee, Wash.; special foster son, Hubie Lane Rockwood; daughter-in-law, Tonya Adkisson Moses Lake, Wash.; grandchildren: Amber, Jeremiah, James "Hooter", Becca, Alicia and Makenna; and five great-grandchildren.
Immediate family and close friends will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Cremation arrangements will take place at a later date. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
