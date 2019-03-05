Margaret Kathleen Whitaker, 89, Rockwood, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.
Kathleen was born April 13, 1929, in Greene County. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rockwood and a former employee of Palm Beach Manufacturing company. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Whitaker; grandson, Jeff Whitaker; and parents, Frank and Alma Harris.
Survivors include daughter, Diana Palmer (Alvin) of Rockwood; sons, Terry Whitaker (Darlene) of Rockwood and Mike Whitaker (Karmna) of Ooltewah; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
The family received friends from 12-2 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Dr. Rocky Churchwell officiating. Interment and graveside were held in Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 6, 2019