Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Leona Snow Byrd, 95, of Kingston, departed this life Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family at Jamestowne Assisted Living.

Margaret was born to Jack and Jean Snow, Sept. 15, 1924, in Rockwood. She married Charles W. "Bill" Byrd in 1941, and together they raised two children on their farm in the Lawnville community. She was of the Baptist F aith and a lifelong member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school.

She leaves as her legacy two children, Sue Kelly (Ronnie) and Charles W. Byrd Jr. (Lois). She also leaves to cherish her memory three grandchildren, Kim Kelly Crowder (Jeff), Rusty Byrd (Stacy) and Ashley Byrd Smith (Eli); seven great-grandchildren, Auston Byrd, Elizabeth Byrd, Alyson Crowder, Emily Crowder, Anna Crowder, Ella Crowder and Eliza Smith; and one brother, Bob Snow (Mildred); as well as many nieces and nephews. Her family remembers her as a loving, caring, God fearing woman.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bill Byrd; her parents, Jack and Jean Snow; her sister, Sarah Elizabeth Snow; and her brother and sister-in-law, Charles C. and Delphia Snow.

Margaret touched many lives through her Christian witness, including her delicious home cooked meals and desserts. She was passionate about spreading the love of Jesus through simple everyday acts of service.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m Saturday, Dec. 7 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Kingston. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Ronnie Nickell and David Acres officiating. The committal will be at Lawnville Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The family would especially like to thank Jamestowne Assisted Living and Dr. John C. Belitz IV for going above and beyond the standard level of care. Kyker Funeral Homes, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Margaret Leona Snow Byrd, 95, of Kingston, departed this life Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family at Jamestowne Assisted Living.Margaret was born to Jack and Jean Snow, Sept. 15, 1924, in Rockwood. She married Charles W. "Bill" Byrd in 1941, and together they raised two children on their farm in the Lawnville community. She was of the Baptist F aith and a lifelong member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school.She leaves as her legacy two children, Sue Kelly (Ronnie) and Charles W. Byrd Jr. (Lois). She also leaves to cherish her memory three grandchildren, Kim Kelly Crowder (Jeff), Rusty Byrd (Stacy) and Ashley Byrd Smith (Eli); seven great-grandchildren, Auston Byrd, Elizabeth Byrd, Alyson Crowder, Emily Crowder, Anna Crowder, Ella Crowder and Eliza Smith; and one brother, Bob Snow (Mildred); as well as many nieces and nephews. Her family remembers her as a loving, caring, God fearing woman.She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Bill Byrd; her parents, Jack and Jean Snow; her sister, Sarah Elizabeth Snow; and her brother and sister-in-law, Charles C. and Delphia Snow.Margaret touched many lives through her Christian witness, including her delicious home cooked meals and desserts. She was passionate about spreading the love of Jesus through simple everyday acts of service.The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m Saturday, Dec. 7 at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Kingston. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Ronnie Nickell and David Acres officiating. The committal will be at Lawnville Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. The family would especially like to thank Jamestowne Assisted Living and Dr. John C. Belitz IV for going above and beyond the standard level of care. Kyker Funeral Homes, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Dec. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close