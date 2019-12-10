Margaret Lucille Ruppe, 73, of Rossville, Ga., passed away Saturday Dec. 7, 2019.
Formerly of Rockwood, Ms. Ruppe had been living in the Chattanooga area for around 50 years. She enjoyed tending to her garden and was a hard worker. She was an employee at Park Place Restraunt in Fort Oglethorpe for the past 12 years.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, and several sisters and brothers.
She is survived by her two children, Lisa Baker (Rickey), and Allan Ruppe (Rhonda); two sisters, Deloris Heidle (Louis) and Shelby Ellis; two brothers, Charles Bardill, and David Bardill (Judy); also surviving are her grandchildren, Brandon Baker, Andy Ruppe (Natalie), Austin Ruppe, Jordy Edwards and Amanda Crabtree; and great-grandchildren, Lilyana Ruppe, Henry Mabe and Raylan Mabe.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the parlor of W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. A funeral service will follow in the chapel of with Bro. Ray Wrinkle officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the at www.heart.org. An online register is available at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home, Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Dec. 11, 2019