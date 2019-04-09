Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Maxine Brooks Dew. View Sign



She was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Rockwood, and was a 1964 graduate of Harriman High School. Maxine had worked for Roane Hosiery Mill and as a volunteer at the Michael Dunn Center and also the Vaughn-Blumberg Center in Alabama. In previous years, she owned and operated a family cleaning service. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Maxine was also a lover of various arts and crafts, as well as a collector of porcelain dolls and salt-pepper shakers. She was also a gifted musician. She was preceded in death by her parents, David Carmack and Margaret Louise Cates Brooks; brothers, Thomas David Brooks, Charlie Carmack Brooks and Ernest Roy Brooks; and sister, Vivian Davenport.

Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Earl Lynn Dew; children, Ina Lyn Dew and Troy Shannon Dew, all of Harriman; sisters, Nona Brooks of Harriman and Luretha Hampton and husband David of Ariton, Ala.; sister-in-law, Patsy Brooks of Harriman; brothers-in-law, Earnest Dew and wife Charlotte of Newberry, Fla., Joe Dew and wife Wilma of Clinton and Jack Davenport of Goshen, Ind.; and several extended family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 6 p.m., with Pastor the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Friday at Riggs Chapel Cemetery, Harriman. Please allow at least 45 minutes for drive time, due to rock slides in roads. An online register is available at

