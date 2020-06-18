Margaret Sadler, 78, of Kingston, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Tennova Hospital.

Margaret loved to cook and read books. She was preceded in death by her mother, Winfred Nellie; and father, John Valery.

Survivors include her husband, John Sadler of Kingston; daughter, Donna Danford of Metarie, La.; sons, Andy Peterkin of Mooresville, N.C. and Lance Peterkin of Kingston; grandchildren, Rachel, Al and Ian; sisters, Linda and Mervyn; brothers, Peter, Dennis and Gerald, all of Bristol, England.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the First Presbyterian Church, 601 Clinton Street, Harriman. Graveside services will immediately follow in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store