Margie Easter Pelfrey, 90, of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home.

She was a secretary for the state of Tennessee for 30 years until she retired. She was a lifelong member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Edd Pelfrey; parents, Gus Louis and Maggie Pierce Easter; six brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Judith Ann Pelfrey Smith (Tuck) of Rockwood; son, George Ed Pelfrey II (Brenda) of Kodak; grandchildren, Kerri Smith (Pam), Andrew Smith, Jessie Pelfrey Parker (Shawn) and Justin Pelfrey (Autumn); great-grandchildren, Kaylynn Smith, Jonathan Smith, Avery Smith, Ava Parker and Ella Parker; brother, Robert "Bob" Easter of Rockwood; and sister, Irene Easter Lands of Rockwood.

The family will have a graveside service at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Oak Grove Cemetery with Brother Bill Brown officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to New Hope Missonary Baptist Church in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store