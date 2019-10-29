Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kingston United Methodist Church Funeral 7:00 PM Kingston United Methodist Church Burial 11:00 AM Kingston Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerete Montgomery Floyd, 95, of Kingston, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Jamestowne Assisted Living where she had lived the past nine years.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother of two sons and a daughter, a grandmother to four wonderful grandkids and a "GG" to four precious great-grandchildren. She was a friend to many. Marguerete was born in McKenzie on Feb. 18, 1924. She moved to East Tennessee to marry her sweetheart and to raise her family in Kingston. She worked at Harriman General Hospital for over 20 years as an LPN and thoroughly loved her work as a nurse.

Marguerete was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lynn Floyd; her parents, Herbert and Eva Montgomery; sisters, Monte Fay Montgomery and Esteen Campbell; and son-in-law, David Terry Smith.

Survivors include sons, Alan Floyd (Connie) of Minneapolis, Minn. and Denny Floyd (Joyce) of Greensboro, N.C.; daughter, Verilyn Smith of Kingston; grandchildren, Shawn Smith (Shelly) of Kingston, Emily Floyd (Zoey Melf) and Colin Floyd (Shayla) of Minneapolis and Devin Floyd (Erin) of Greensboro; great-grandchildren, Savannah Nicole Smith of Harriman, Alice Grace and Arlo True Floyd of Minneapolis and Reece Henry Floyd of Greensboro; special niece, Aletha Wray Jones (Barry) of McKenzie; and great-niece, Janine Wray Willis (Steve) of Olive Branch, Miss.; and many other nieces and nephews.

Marguerete's family would like to thank all of the staff, nurses and CNAs who helped care for her and make her life comfortable while living at Jamestowne Assisted Living. Thank you to the many residents and special friends. You are all very special.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Kingston United Methodist Church. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.





