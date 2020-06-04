Marian Peterman Ault
Marian Peterman Ault, 95, a resident of Signal Mountain, went to be with Lord Tuesday, June 2, 2020, where she joined her husband of 67 years, Rufus Dean Ault.
She grew up in Rockwood, in the "Peterman House" before she moved to Signal Mountain, where she and Dean raised their family and were members of Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church. She loved to send sweet cards and words of encouragement to her family and friends and was always excited to see the flowers bloom.
She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin M. Peterman; mother, Ida Guy Peterman; sister, Mildred Peterman Bradford; and brother, D.T. Peterman.
She will be missed by her daughter, Joyce Ault Hodges and husband Rudy; son, Brian Peterman Ault and wife Donna; granddaughter, Taylor Brianne Ault Seay and husband Austin; nephew, Randy Ault; great-nephew, Jay Ault; and special family friends Bob Holt and Jim and Macky Fletcher and family.
The family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, for a graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood.
The family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Guy Smoak and the staff of UT Hardin Valley Family Physicians and the staff of UT Hospice for their loving care. In remembrance of where Dean and Marian came to know their Savior and where they met each other, memorial gifts may be made to the First Christian Church, P.O. Box 45, Rockwood, TN 37854.
An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
