Marie Frazier, 83 of Rockwood, passed away at her residence Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Frazier.
She also worked as a custodian at K-25.
Survivors include her sister, Barbara M. Chatman of Rockwood; special friends, Rochelle Inman and Tommy Cox of Rockwood; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in Oak Grove Cemetery. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 12, 2019