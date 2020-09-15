Marilyn Elizabeth Stout, formerly of Kingston, passed Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Clay Stout and Bonnie Lou Gaylon Stout; and daughter, Hope "Hoppy" Maria Parks Nanni.
She is survived by children, Lorene Parks Alexander of Hawkinsville, Ga., Nola Parks Lee of Hawkinsville Ga., Robert Lee Parks, Lillie Faye Parks Bentley, Michael Wayne Stout, and Carla Dean Denton, all of Kingston.
Services were held Thursday, Sept. 3, in Hawkinsville, Ga. Clark Funeral Home, Hawkinsville, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements. An online register is available at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com.