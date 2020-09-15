1/
Marilyn Elizabeth Stout
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Elizabeth Stout, formerly of Kingston, passed Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. 
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Clay Stout and Bonnie Lou Gaylon Stout; and daughter, Hope "Hoppy" Maria Parks Nanni.
She is survived by children, Lorene Parks Alexander of Hawkinsville, Ga., Nola Parks Lee of Hawkinsville Ga., Robert Lee Parks, Lillie Faye Parks Bentley, Michael Wayne Stout, and Carla Dean Denton, all of Kingston. 
Services were held Thursday, Sept. 3, in Hawkinsville, Ga.  Clark Funeral Home, Hawkinsville, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.  An online register is available at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Funeral Home
142 Commerce St
Hawkinsville, GA 31036
(478) 783-1471
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved