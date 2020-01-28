Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 430 Morgan Avenue Harriman , TN 37748 (865)-882-1515 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Grace Baptist Church Harriman , TN View Map Funeral 4:00 PM Grace Baptist Church Harriman , TN View Map Burial 2:00 PM Roane Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Edward "Ed" Crabtree, 93, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Ed served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952 during the Korean Conflict. He was a founding a member of Grace Baptist Church in Harriman. An educator for 45 years, he started in Morgan County teaching at Dearmount and White Oak then moving to the Harriman City School System. He finished his career at Bowers Elementary School where he served as principal for 27 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Crabtree; parents, Dillard and Dora Crabtree; sister, Gertie Thurman; and brother, Everett Crabtree.

Ed is survived by his son, Charles Crabtree (Susan); daughter, Jama Basler (Garland); grandchildren, Nathan Basler (Cayla), Derek Basler, Chad Crabtree, Zach Sellers, Beau Sellers, Jacob Crabtree, Jessica Crabtree and Josh Crabtree; great-grandson, Brooks Basler; sister, Maxine Perry; brothers, Fox Crabtree (Mary) and George Crabtree; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Sycamore Trace for the love and kindness shown to him during his stay.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Grace Baptist Church, Harriman; funeral followed at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Chasteen and the Rev. Ronnie Clark officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, in Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace Baptist Church in Harriman. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

