Mark A. Taylor, 33, of Knoxville, formerly of Harriman, has passed away.
Mark attended Mt. Pisgah and graduated from Harriman High School. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy C. Taylor, James L. and Mary Letner; special aunt that he considered his grandmother, Mildred Mayton; and aunt, Darlene Brummitt.
Survivors include, father, Ronnie Taylor of Harriman; mother, Pam Taylor of Rockwood; identical twin brother, Matthew Taylor of Harriman; older brother, Joshua A. Taylor (Hailey, Seth, Mack, guardian angel on earth Abygail) of Harriman; grandmother, Lena Taylor of Harriman; several special aunts and uncles, Mike and Karen Taylor of Harriman, Gary and Sandy Henry of Crossville and Ronnie and Brenda Wright of Oliver Springs; and several loving cousins and other family members.
Mark was a fun-loving person. He had numerous close friends and co-workers from Shoney's, I-Hop and The Soup Kitchen. Special thanks to each person that touched Mark's life throughout his years. Mark never met a stranger. He was full of joy and laughter. He made numerous friends everywhere he went. A special thank you to all his friends and customers he made throughout his life. He loved each of you.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral followed at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in the Kyker Chapel with Ronnie Wright officiating. Burial is at noon Friday, April 5, at Dyllis Cemetery.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 9, 2019