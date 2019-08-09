Mark Anthony Brady, 62, of Rockwood, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Dean "Pete" Brady and Betty Ann Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Brown Brady, Rockwood; son, Jonas Colt Brady, Rockwood; stepson, Roger Dale Grant (Rachel) Hampton, Georgia; and daughters, Jennifer Michelle Brady, Florida and Erin Leigh Brady of Rockwood.
Visitation was from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Cremation services have been planned and a private interment will take place at a later date.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 10, 2019