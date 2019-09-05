Mark Edward Burnette, 56, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, surrounded by family.
Mark was born on April 27, 1963, in Rockwood, to Margie Ann Cooper and James Edward Burnette. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army. He worked in textile work most of his life. Mark loved music, movies and spending time with family. He is preceded in death by his father, James Burnette; mother, Margie Cooper; and aunt, Polly Ann Mackenally.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 30 years, Pamela Burnette of Rockwood; brother, Patrick Burnette; and nephew, Bryson Burnette of Cleveland; stepdaughter, Lyndsey Beard and husband Tracy Beard of Cleveland; son, Nathaniel Burnette and wife, Heather Burnette of Cleveland; granddaughters, Kyllie Freeman, Joslyn Harvey and Aubrey Burnette of Cleveland; great-grandson, Klay Thunquist; and other extended family members.
The family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Eagle Furnace Baptist Church.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 6, 2019