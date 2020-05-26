Marla Kay Shepperson Peddicord, age 63, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home.
Most people did not know that she was mostly a housewife, but also a CNA for home health care, Census, Nanny and housekeeper. She excelled in each endeavor to be very proficient in every job she did and still maintained her home and a happy and loving husband. Her entire life she had a burden for helping underprivileged people along her path. She gave her time and money to bring even a little joy to these families lives for well over 33 years. She was considered by her friends to be very loyal. She loved trout fishing to fill the rest of her time. She was born again in September 1999 and is of the Baptist faith following at heart the King James Bible. She nannied for Noah and Ingrid Banales and daughter Marianna Banales. She will be missed dearly by her husband and the families she impacted with her Nanny work.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Bettie Shepperson; brothers, Larry Garner and Marlon Shepperson; and sister, Linda Bell.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Peddicord of Rockwood; stepson, Chris Peddicord (Misty) of Harriman; daughters, Michelle Charles and Davida Carmack, both of Anderson, Ind.; sisters, Carla Sweet (Bill) of Florida and Charla Conneley (Andy) of Anderson, Ind.; stepgranddaughter, Ivory Peddicord of Harriman; and special friend, Derek Limburg.
Family met at Evans Mortuary at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, and followed in precession to Roane Memorial Gardens for the interment at 11 a.m. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 27, 2020