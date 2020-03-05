Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vaughn Funeral Home - Spring City 150 New Lake Road Spring City , TN 37381 (423)-365-5221 Memorial service 6:30 PM Glen Alice Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Marlene Creamer, 79, of Spring City, defeated illness once and for all as she went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's, with her devoted husband, Bobby Creamer, by her side.

Marlene will be fondly remembered for many things. She was a faithful member of the Glen Alice Christian Church in Rockwood. She was retired as utility clerk and also clerk of the mayor's court of Cedarville, Ohio. Marlene was a gifted quilter and operated a quilt shop in Cedarville. She happily gave quilting lessons for many years. Marlene's gift is displayed in a beautiful quilt she pieced together for the Tennessee Valley Theatre in Spring City for one of their productions. She was also an active part of Barnabas Ministries alongside her husband. Many will remember her as "Sweetie" in their faith-filled humorous skits simply known as, "Henry and Sweetie."

Marlene leaves behind Bobby Creamer, her loving husband, whom she married on Feb. 14, 1981. Bobby cherishes the memory of dancing to their favorite song, "Could I Have This Dance," by Anne Murray on their wedding day.

Marlene also leaves one daughter, Sandy Park Tidd of Springfield, Ohio; three sons, Donald Park (Becki), Orient, Ohio, Jim Park (Deanna), S. Charleston, Ohio and Tim Park, Clarksville; stepdaughter, Deborah Creamer Miller, Portland, Maine; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers, Roger Pierce (Mary) of Springfield, Ohio, and Phillip Pierce (Peggy) of Taylor Mill, Ky.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Edith Pierce; husband, Larry Park; and stepson, Christopher Creamer.

A memorial service for Marlene will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Glen Alice Christian Church. A memorial service will also be held at the Jeffersonville Church of Christ in Jeffersonville, Ohio at a later date. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Cedarville, Ohio, at Bobby's convenience.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bobby to help with final expenses: Simply Bank, P. O. Box 99, Spring City, TN 37381. An online register is available at

