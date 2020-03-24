Marria Brock, 66, of Rockwood, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene Callie Hackler and Maude Louise Gunter Hackler; and her husband, Joe Frederick Brock.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Joe, Jr. and Honi Marie Brock of Crab Orchard and Brian and Misty Brock of Kingston.
Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Rockwood, with Pastor David Sizemore officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, no public services are being held. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 25, 2020