Marshall A. Almquist, 68, of Rockwood, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Ethel Bacon Almquist; and his wife, Bonnie A. Almquist.
Survivors include his daughter, Kristine A. Hoskins of Cleveland.
Cremation arrangements have been made and no services are being scheduled. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 8, 2019