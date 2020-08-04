Marshall Thomas McFee, 66, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, at his home in Kingston.
Marshall was a founding member of Wednesday LLC, and Kingston United Methodist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time on the lake, water sports, boating, lounging on the dock with family and friends and kayaking and fishing the Hiwassee and Ocoee with his sister. He enjoyed spending fall and winter days in the woods with hunting buddies. He spent many hours on Watts Bar Lake with wife and daughter and spent hours tubing daughter and friends behind his boat. He loved music, concerts and a good Vols ballgame. Although, his favorite sport had to be watching his pride and joy, Emily, play softball. While it was not his best sport, he always enjoyed a round of golf with his friends. He was a member of First Families of Tennessee, The Elmer Fudd Hunting Club.
He was a 1972 graduate of Farragut High School and was proud to be an Admiral. After high school he attended Berea College, Ky. for two years. Wanting to pursue mechanical engineering, he enrolled and graduated with honors from Pellissippi State in Knoxville. He was employed with Oak Ridge National Lab, where he worked for 31 years until retirement, working on several wide-ranging technologies.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Russell McFee; and mother, Mary Nell Sharp McFee.
Marshall is survived by his wife of 21 years, Wendy Fay McFee of Kingston; daughter, Emily Faye McFee; sister, Mary Ellen McFee Alton; brothers-in-law, Gerald Alton, Walter Jahn and Andy Herrod,; sisters-in-law, Heidi Jahn, Holly Jahn Saunders and Katrina Jahn; four wonderful nephews; and numerous cousins and lifelong friends.
Family and friends will gather for graveside services at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Virtue Cemetery in Farragut.
For everyone's health, please wear a mask. As Marshall has said, "There's nothing political about it, it's just common sense."
In lieu of flowers, please consider Vanderbilt Arrhythmia Clinic, 1215 21st Avenue South, Medical Center East, Nashville, TN 37232 or to his daughter's 529 College fund: https://gift.my529.org/Q56ELB.