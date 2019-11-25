Martha "Peggy" Branson, 78, passed away at her home in the Stomp Creek/Midway area of Kingston Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
She was a Christian. She worked as a CNA and certified activities assistant at Rockwood Care and Rehab. She later took her warm and giving personality to Home Health Care of East TN as a CNA then she became the "Sunshine Lady" for the company. She enjoyed living the farm life with her loving husband Bill Branson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Bill" Branson; her parents, John and Reba Clark Hall; brother, Curtis "Bubby" Hall; sisters, Betty Hall Walls and Barbara Hall Johnston; and brother-in-law, Rex Walls.
She leaves behind her children, Jataun Turpin (Bobby), Paula Couch, Billy Paul Branson and John Branson (Rosza); grandchildren, James Turpin (Vanessa), Bobby Couch, Becky Crass (Richie), Cody Turpin (Julie) and Cheyenne and Savannah Branson; great-grandchildren, Devin Grady, Hunter McClellan, Rickey, Aaron and Ayden Crass, Justice Couch and Scarlett and Sienna Turpin; sister, Selva Ledford (David Peabody); sisters-in-law, Frances Lane, Opal Burnette, Dean Frasco, Wanda Plemens and Eloise Walls; brother-in-law, Earl Johnston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are being held at this time. In place of flowers, please donate, in Peggy's name, to Rose Cemetery on Laurel Bluff Road for upkeep. Send money to Rose Cemetery, 1161 River Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Everyone is encouraged to share a memory of Peggy and/or personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial web page and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 26, 2019