Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha 'Peggy' Branson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha "Peggy" Branson, 78, passed away at her home in the Stomp Creek/Midway area of Kingston Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

She was a Christian. She worked as a CNA and certified activities assistant at Rockwood Care and Rehab. She later took her warm and giving personality to Home Health Care of East TN as a CNA then she became the "Sunshine Lady" for the company. She enjoyed living the farm life with her loving husband Bill Branson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Bill" Branson; her parents, John and Reba Clark Hall; brother, Curtis "Bubby" Hall; sisters, Betty Hall Walls and Barbara Hall Johnston; and brother-in-law, Rex Walls.

She leaves behind her children, Jataun Turpin (Bobby), Paula Couch, Billy Paul Branson and John Branson (Rosza); grandchildren, James Turpin (Vanessa), Bobby Couch, Becky Crass (Richie), Cody Turpin (Julie) and Cheyenne and Savannah Branson; great-grandchildren, Devin Grady, Hunter McClellan, Rickey, Aaron and Ayden Crass, Justice Couch and Scarlett and Sienna Turpin; sister, Selva Ledford (David Peabody); sisters-in-law, Frances Lane, Opal Burnette, Dean Frasco, Wanda Plemens and Eloise Walls; brother-in-law, Earl Johnston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

No services are being held at this time. In place of flowers, please donate, in Peggy's name, to Rose Cemetery on Laurel Bluff Road for upkeep. Send money to Rose Cemetery, 1161 River Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Everyone is encouraged to share a memory of Peggy and/or personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial web page and guestbook at Martha "Peggy" Branson, 78, passed away at her home in the Stomp Creek/Midway area of Kingston Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.She was a Christian. She worked as a CNA and certified activities assistant at Rockwood Care and Rehab. She later took her warm and giving personality to Home Health Care of East TN as a CNA then she became the "Sunshine Lady" for the company. She enjoyed living the farm life with her loving husband Bill Branson.She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Bill" Branson; her parents, John and Reba Clark Hall; brother, Curtis "Bubby" Hall; sisters, Betty Hall Walls and Barbara Hall Johnston; and brother-in-law, Rex Walls.She leaves behind her children, Jataun Turpin (Bobby), Paula Couch, Billy Paul Branson and John Branson (Rosza); grandchildren, James Turpin (Vanessa), Bobby Couch, Becky Crass (Richie), Cody Turpin (Julie) and Cheyenne and Savannah Branson; great-grandchildren, Devin Grady, Hunter McClellan, Rickey, Aaron and Ayden Crass, Justice Couch and Scarlett and Sienna Turpin; sister, Selva Ledford (David Peabody); sisters-in-law, Frances Lane, Opal Burnette, Dean Frasco, Wanda Plemens and Eloise Walls; brother-in-law, Earl Johnston; and numerous nieces and nephews.No services are being held at this time. In place of flowers, please donate, in Peggy's name, to Rose Cemetery on Laurel Bluff Road for upkeep. Send money to Rose Cemetery, 1161 River Road, Kingston, TN 37763. Everyone is encouraged to share a memory of Peggy and/or personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial web page and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Nov. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close