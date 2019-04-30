Sunrise: Feb. 22, 1938. Sunset: April 28, 2019. Our mother, Martha Ann Pearch, passed away in her sleep Sunday, April 28, 2019.
A member of Harriman United Methodist Church, she loved her sewing, punch, embroidery crafts and volunteering for her church. An orphan at the age of 10, she was raised in Washington County Children's Home, graduating from Marietta (Ohio) High School in 1957. She is in heaven now having a family reunion with her husband of 52 years, Dwight Pearch Sr.; parents, Leroy and Ruby Jackson; brothers, Bernard and Russell Jackson; and sisters, Donna Vess and Mary Jane Castle.
She is survived by her son, Dwight Pearch Jr.; daughters, Darlene Edwards of Harriman and Carol Iliano (Chris) of Las Vegas; sisters, Wilda Clark and Wilma Wagner (Neil); grandson, T.J. Edwards; granddaughters, Michelle Edwards Collier and Annabelle Rios; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Receiving of family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Harriman United Methodist Church, with a celebration of Ann's life following at 8 p.m. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 1, 2019