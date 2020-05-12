Martha Bedingfield

Obituary
Martha Bedingfield, 48, of Harriman, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
She was an awesome wife and mother, and the best MeMe in the world.
She is survived by her mother, Jean Hamby; father, Oscar Bunch; husband, Michael Bedingfield; daughter, Brittany Sexton; sons, Camryn Bedingfield and D.J. Bedingfield; grandson, Mathew Bedingfield; sister, Lola Bunch; nephew, Greg Bunch; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
As Randy Travis sang, "I'm gonna Love you forever and ever, forever and ever, Amen."
The family is honoring her wishes for cremation.
Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 13, 2020
