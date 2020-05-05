Martha Ladd Lawson, 84, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Prosperity Point Assisted Living.

Martha retired after 45 years from Roane Hosiery Mill. Martha was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spending time at the gospel fest at Dollywood. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lawson; parents, Raymond and Ida Mae Ladd; brothers, Pete, Paul, Bobby and Doug Ladd; and special friend, Jerry Bridges.

Martha is survived by daughters, Debbie Lawson and Connie Willis, both of Harriman; sons, Darrell Lawson and Terry Lawson, both of Kingston, and Tommy Lawson of Knoxville; grandchildren, Becky Curry, Dana Aydelotte, Chris Booth, Kevin Lawson, Melissa Connell, Crystal Sharpe, Amanda Smith and Jacob Willis; numerous great grand children; sister, Barbara Thomas of Harriman; and brothers, Randall Ladd and Jackie Ladd, both of Harriman.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Kyler Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Neeley officiating. Burial was at 12 p.m. Tuesday May 5, in Willard Park Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

